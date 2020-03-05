Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

OCUL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. 4,026,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,452. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 92,165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

