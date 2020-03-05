Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 360,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,053. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

