Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OMER. ValuEngine cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $626.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.57. Omeros has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

