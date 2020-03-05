One Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:OHGI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

One Horizon Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OHGI)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. One Horizon Group shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

About One Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:OHGI)

One Horizon Group, Inc develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for One Horizon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Horizon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.