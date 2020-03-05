ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 851,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,745,000 after acquiring an additional 228,141 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.13 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.85.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.