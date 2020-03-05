OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) versus Arco Platform (NYSE:ARCE) Head to Head Analysis

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get OneSmart International Edun Gr alerts:

This table compares OneSmart International Edun Gr and Arco Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Edun Gr $558.25 million 1.51 $34.30 million N/A N/A Arco Platform $100.06 million 13.30 -$22.54 million $0.27 208.04

OneSmart International Edun Gr has higher revenue and earnings than Arco Platform.

Risk and Volatility

OneSmart International Edun Gr has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arco Platform has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OneSmart International Edun Gr and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Edun Gr 4.12% 8.14% 1.51% Arco Platform -28.35% 8.92% 6.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OneSmart International Edun Gr and Arco Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arco Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67

OneSmart International Edun Gr currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Arco Platform has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.86%. Given OneSmart International Edun Gr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneSmart International Edun Gr is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Summary

OneSmart International Edun Gr beats Arco Platform on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It also provides tutoring services for exam preparation under the OneSmart VIP brand; language and culture programs for overseas education covering overseas study preparation, language training, and consultation services under the OneSmart International Education brand; English language proficiency tutoring services under the OneSmart Elite English brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. In addition, the company offers online education programs under the OneSmart Online brand through jrjb.com.cn; and OneSmart class program under the OneSmart Class brand. Further, it provides online K-12 tutoring, online kids English training, and online kids mathematics training services. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 315 study centers across 43 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2019, it had a network consisted of 1,462 partner schools and 498,553 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.