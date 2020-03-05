Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.02-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $40-40.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.43 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.17 EPS.

OOMA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 142,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,775. The firm has a market cap of $284.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ooma has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OOMA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ooma has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.10.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $83,111.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $64,889.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,582 shares of company stock worth $181,476. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

