OWNDATA Trading Down 1.2% This Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $614,133.00 and approximately $27,014.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012278 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010997 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001576 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.