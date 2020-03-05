PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after buying an additional 1,462,333 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PACCAR by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153,217 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $4.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,903. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

