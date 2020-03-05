Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Pacira Biosciences stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 514,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. Pacira Biosciences has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $168,095.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,841 shares of company stock worth $1,243,053 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 40,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

