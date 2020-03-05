PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PACW. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake acquired 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $41.25.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.