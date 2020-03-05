Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POU. Raymond James cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Laurentian increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.82.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

TSE:POU traded down C$0.52 on Thursday, reaching C$3.23. 1,177,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.21. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.16 and a 52-week high of C$9.52.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$739,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares in the company, valued at C$8,498,411.32.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.