Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at TD Securities

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 116.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.82.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded down C$0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,877. The firm has a market cap of $550.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.16 and a 12 month high of C$9.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$739,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,988 shares in the company, valued at C$8,498,411.32.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

