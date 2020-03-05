Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Cormark

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 101.24% from the stock’s current price.

POU has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.82.

Shares of POU stock traded down C$0.52 on Thursday, reaching C$3.23. 1,177,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,877. The company has a market cap of $550.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.16 and a 1 year high of C$9.52.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$739,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

