PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) & Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) Head to Head Analysis

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of PAVmed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Restoration Robotics and PAVmed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restoration Robotics 0 3 0 0 2.00 PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Restoration Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $0.93, indicating a potential downside of 86.30%. PAVmed has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.85%. Given PAVmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Restoration Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Restoration Robotics and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics -153.44% -1,908.92% -99.86% PAVmed N/A N/A -178.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Restoration Robotics and PAVmed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics $21.96 million 12.63 -$28.73 million ($0.86) -7.90 PAVmed N/A N/A -$17.97 million N/A N/A

PAVmed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Restoration Robotics.

Volatility and Risk

Restoration Robotics has a beta of 4.26, suggesting that its stock price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PAVmed beats Restoration Robotics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

