Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises 2.7% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 695.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 53,450 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $11.43 on Thursday, reaching $282.26. The stock had a trading volume of 654,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,871. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $169.06 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.75.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.