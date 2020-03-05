PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

PCS Edventures! Inc (OTCMKTS:PCSV)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. PCS Edventures! shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 1,030 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV)

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

