PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $36.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. PDC Energy traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.53, approximately 1,912,834 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,823,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $19,001,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 626,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 152,669 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,653,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.