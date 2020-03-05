PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,536,000 after buying an additional 115,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,520,000 after buying an additional 112,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,344,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average of $137.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

