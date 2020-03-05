Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,087 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Phillips 66 worth $88,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 76.0% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 286.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.06. 469,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,895. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.18. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.