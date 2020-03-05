Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Whitnell & Co. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSX traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.06. 3,435,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,895. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $71.39 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

