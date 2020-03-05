Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.30

Phoenix Global Resources PLC (LON:PGR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.30 and traded as low as $11.35. Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 112,339 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.32 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Argentina. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Upstream Capital Partners VI Limited.

