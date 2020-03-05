Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.29

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and traded as high as $11.54. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 33,800 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZC. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $941,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

