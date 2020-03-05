Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 113,964 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,964 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,226,252.64. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,948 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,958.64.

On Thursday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,068 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $324,689.56.

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,326 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $147,652.08.

On Friday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,066 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $67,029.30.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,805 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,203.30.

On Thursday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,931 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,844.45.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,757 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $160,261.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,104 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $12,022.56.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,533.76.

PHD traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. 135,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

