Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTMN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

