Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $89-94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.96 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.34 EPS.

Progyny stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.43. 432,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30. Progyny has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

