Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Position Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 44,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,701. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.00. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 64.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.21.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

