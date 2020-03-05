Prophecy Development (TSE:PCY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.20. Prophecy Development shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 443,760 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In other news, Director John Lee acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,648,901 shares in the company, valued at C$4,687,648.32.

About Prophecy Development (TSE:PCY)

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

