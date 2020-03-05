Prosiebensat 1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.54

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.54 and traded as low as $12.02. Prosiebensat 1 Media shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 526 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

