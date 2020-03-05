Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Cut by Oppenheimer

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $153.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IDEX has a 52-week low of $142.20 and a 52-week high of $178.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $124,464,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in IDEX by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,696,000 after acquiring an additional 581,822 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,527,000 after acquiring an additional 461,220 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $79,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,864,000 after purchasing an additional 214,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

