Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.60. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,214,000 after acquiring an additional 350,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 32.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,666 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,623,000 after purchasing an additional 101,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,360,000 after purchasing an additional 119,542 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

