Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Decreased by Analyst

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Umpqua in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,222,000 after buying an additional 1,472,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Umpqua by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,832,000 after purchasing an additional 748,646 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 44,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,888,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $45,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.