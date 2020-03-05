Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued on Sunday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the iPhone maker will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.80.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $302.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,265.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.