Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Reduced by Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.