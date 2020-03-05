QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.23

QNB Corp (OTCMKTS:QNBC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.23 and traded as low as $33.80. QNB shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 3,700 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.67.

About QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.