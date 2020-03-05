QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 41,900 Shares

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 41,900 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $510,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,420.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 12,500 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $157,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Douglas Valenti sold 6,987 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $104,106.30.

On Thursday, February 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 89,658 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $1,319,765.76.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 979 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $14,264.03.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $35,040.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,181.49.

On Friday, January 10th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $34,833.96.

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $68,033.17.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $83,384.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $112,406.00.

QuinStreet stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 482,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,955. The firm has a market cap of $646.77 million, a P/E ratio of 90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. QuinStreet Inc has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 66,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

