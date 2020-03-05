Raymond James Reiterates “C$3.00” Price Target for Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV)

Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

AAV stock opened at C$2.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.51 million and a PE ratio of 159.23. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$2.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.23.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.