Raymond James Reiterates “C$4.25” Price Target for Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA)

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) received a C$4.25 price objective from Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 144.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on Nuvista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvista Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.47.

TSE NVA traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.35. Nuvista Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.39 and a twelve month high of C$5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$259,027.07. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,950,611.88.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

