Raymond James Trims Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Target Price to C$8.50

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CSFB boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.82.

TSE POU traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.23. 1,177,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,877. The company has a market cap of $550.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.16 and a 1 year high of C$9.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$739,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

