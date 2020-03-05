Reviewing DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Vapotherm (NASDAQ:VAPO)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DexCom and Vapotherm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $1.48 billion 17.61 $101.10 million $1.84 154.28 Vapotherm $42.38 million 4.46 -$42.47 million ($13.83) -0.65

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Vapotherm. Vapotherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

DexCom has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DexCom and Vapotherm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 5 14 0 2.74 Vapotherm 0 0 1 0 3.00

DexCom currently has a consensus price target of $262.95, suggesting a potential downside of 7.37%. Vapotherm has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.00%. Given Vapotherm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than DexCom.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of DexCom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Vapotherm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 6.85% 22.65% 7.89% Vapotherm -110.06% -107.95% -50.80%

Summary

DexCom beats Vapotherm on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit and Q50 compressor; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

