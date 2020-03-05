Reviewing Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) & Its Competitors

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) is one of 184 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Magnolia Oil & Gas to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 3 6 0 2.67 Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors 2423 9208 12826 430 2.45

Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 94.70%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 80.03%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 5.36% 1.84% 1.45% Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors -11.85% -2.10% 4.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $936.14 million $50.20 million 25.47 Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors $10.00 billion $464.75 million 6.81

Magnolia Oil & Gas’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas’ competitors have a beta of 2.02, indicating that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 455,964 net acres, including 16,841 net acres with 200 net producing wells in the Karnes County portion of the Eagle Ford Shale; and 439,123 net acres with 846 net producing wells in the Giddings Field of the Austin Chalk. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

