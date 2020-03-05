Reviewing Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) & Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Cutera shares are held by institutional investors. 67.5% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Cutera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Cutera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $6.90 million 9.48 -$35.09 million ($4.16) -1.01 Cutera $181.71 million 2.00 -$12.35 million ($0.88) -29.07

Cutera has higher revenue and earnings than Second Sight Medical Products. Cutera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Second Sight Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products -743.86% -201.34% -129.09% Cutera -6.80% -28.68% -11.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Second Sight Medical Products and Cutera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cutera 0 2 1 0 2.33

Second Sight Medical Products presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 52.38%. Cutera has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.92%. Given Cutera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than Second Sight Medical Products.

Summary

Cutera beats Second Sight Medical Products on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. It also offers Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System for treating retinitis pigmentosa. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity; Juliet, a laser system for vaginal health; and Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus, CoolGlide, myQ, enlighten SR, and truSculpt iD products. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.