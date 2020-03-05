Reviewing Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:AVMXY)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and AVITA MED LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel -8.20% 7.84% 5.62% AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vericel and AVITA MED LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 1 3 0 2.75 AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vericel presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.96%. AVITA MED LTD/S has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.74%. Given Vericel’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vericel is more favorable than AVITA MED LTD/S.

Risk and Volatility

Vericel has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vericel and AVITA MED LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $117.85 million 5.77 -$9.66 million $0.18 84.00 AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 118.31 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -20.23

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA MED LTD/S. AVITA MED LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vericel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Vericel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Vericel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vericel beats AVITA MED LTD/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. Its lead product, RECELL System, is used in the treatment of various skin defects, such as burns and plastic reconstructive procedures. The company also offers ReGenerCell for chronic wounds and ReNovaCell for the restoration of pigmentation. Avita Medical Limited is based in Valencia, California.

