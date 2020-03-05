Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $43.50 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.81.

NYSE:RBA opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,375,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,300 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,920,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,394,000 after buying an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,698,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,254,000 after buying an additional 167,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,148,000 after buying an additional 64,511 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

