Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by William Blair in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.10. 662,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,540. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $996.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

