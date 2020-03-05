Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Mustafa Ozgen Sells 3,717 Shares of Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.39, for a total transaction of $417,753.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,663.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $106.46. 8,587,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,897,731. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.26. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -204.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roku by 60.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Roku by 29.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

