Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a news impact score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSNLF shares. ValuEngine raised Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Samsung Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

SSNLF stock opened at $2,209.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,209.70. Samsung Electronics has a 52 week low of $1,400.00 and a 52 week high of $2,450.00.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

