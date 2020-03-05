SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SAP were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,962. The company has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SAP SE has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.7119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.