SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CEO Jeffrey Stoops Sells 24,744 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $6,903,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $300.32. 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,283. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.47. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 232.81 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $181.50 and a 12 month high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 23.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

