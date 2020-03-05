Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 106,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 74,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.98. 21,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,250. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $41.04 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50.

